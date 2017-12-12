Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Greenwave Medical Cannabis Dispensary is conveniently located in Solomons Maryland. Greenwave’s mission is to provide consultation and access to approved patients of Maryland's Medical Cannabis programs. What differentiates Greenwave is the consistent refinement of bringing FDA standards to the dispensation of medical marijuana.
We have a wide variety of all your favorite Maryland brands of THC and CBD products. Our knowledgeable staff will help guide you throughout the entire selection process.