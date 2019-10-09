Offering pickup
Greenway Marijuana
Offering pickup
537 products
Deals
GWM *Daily Specials*
Munchie Monday: 15% off all edibles. Doobie Tuesday: 10% off all Pre-rolls. Wax Wednesday: 10% off all wax and Shatter. Top Shelf Thursday: Rotating Specials Producer Friday: Rotating Producer Specials. Shatterday Saterday: 10% off All Kief, Rosin, and Hash. Vapor Sunday: 10% off all Vapor related products.
Daily Specials
Staff picks
GREASE MONKEY by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
21.85%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Original Glue by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
20%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Tsour Apricot Cartridges by Two Heads Co
from Two Heads Co
87%
THC
0%
CBD
Tsour Apricot
Strain
$40each
$40each
Strawberry Banana Wax by Dawg Star
from Dawg Star
67.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$36each
$36each
All Products
DOUBLE-O-SIDO by Wild Bill's
from Wild Bill's
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
DOUBLE-O-SIDO
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$34⅛ ounce
Lemonchello by Lemonade
from Lemonade
18.18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemonchello 28
Strain
$60¼ ounce
$60¼ ounce
The Real Wedding Cake by Exotiks
from Exotiks
22.99%
THC
0.1%
CBD
The Real Wedding Cake
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Banana Split by VAJRADHARA PRODUCTS LLC
from VAJRADHARA PRODUCTS LLC
18.77%
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
Rude Boi OG by VAJRADHARA PRODUCTS LLC
from VAJRADHARA PRODUCTS LLC
15.16%
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
Strawberry Shortcake by Exotiks
from Exotiks
17.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawberry Shortcake
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Purple kush by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
18%
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ ounce
$70¼ ounce
Blackberry Chem OG by Fireline Cannabis
from Fireline Cannabis
28%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blackberry Chem OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
KEY LIME PIE by Fireline Cannabis
from Fireline Cannabis
23.38%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Lava Glaciers by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
22.14%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Lava Glaciers
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Doughboi by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
30.97%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Doughboi
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
CHERRY PIE by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
20%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Lifted OG by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
23.72%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lifted OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Nuggets
from Pioneer Nuggets
22.36%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
ACDC by Grass Valley
from Grass Valley
0.5%
THC
13%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Baked GSC by Otakush
from Otakush
18.66%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Jack Skellington by Otakush
from Otakush
19.99%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Green Dragon by Otakush
from Otakush
17.41%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Gelato by Exotikz
from Exotikz
19%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Mimosa #26 by Exotikz
from Exotikz
21%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
G-13 by Rogue Raven Farms
from Rogue Raven Farms
22.37%
THC
0.09%
CBD
G-13
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Sour Power by Downtown Cannabis Company
from Downtown Cannabis Company
27.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Power
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$3251 ounce
Gypsy Daydream by Downtown Cannabis Company
from Downtown Cannabis Company
25.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Gypsy Daydream
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
MARIONBERRY KUSH by High End Farms
from High End Farms
22.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Peppermint Pattie by Downtown Cannabis Company
from Downtown Cannabis Company
23.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Peppermint Pattie
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Thick Wicket by Sub X
from Sub X
15.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Thick Wicket
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Mimosa by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
SOUR TANGIE by Coastal Growers
from Coastal Growers
24.21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
WEDDING CAKE by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
26.17%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
Zing by Downtown Cannabis Company
from Downtown Cannabis Company
22.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Zing
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Purple Kush 3.5g by WILLIES RESERVE
from WILLIES RESERVE
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Rascal OG by Soulshine Cannabis
from Soulshine Cannabis
18.3%
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$38⅛ ounce
NARNIA by Soulshine Cannabis
from Soulshine Cannabis
21.21%
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$38⅛ ounce
Lemon Stash by Plantworks
from Plantworks
7.43%
THC
9.4%
CBD
Lemon Stash
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake by Downtown Cannabis Company
from Downtown Cannabis Company
25.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$165½ ounce
The Real Wedding Cake by Exotikz
from Exotikz
23%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
