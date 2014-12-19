Kitsap's Finest! Lowest prices, friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a huge selection! Come by and take a look at some of our flower varietals, concentrates, edibles, glassware and much more!

We at Greenway Marijuana are committed to our community and strive to go above and beyond the standard! It is our pleasure to give back in the form of taxes to help build schools and educating the public, namely our youth, of the effects of marijuana use. Our goal is to offer the best products at the best possible prices, whilst maintaining an ethical, respectable, and comfortable environment in which to shop for your favorite marijuana products. Located in Port Orchard, right off of highway 16. Short drive from Gig Harbor, the Key Peninsula, Bremerton, and Silverdale.

*our inventory is constantly changing, we do our best to keep our online menus current with what products we have available but sometimes we fall a little behind, Please feel free to call the shop to see what exactly we have on hand. Thank you and sorry for any inconvenience.