Deals
⚡BLACK FRIDAY FLOWER SALE⚡
Valid 11/22/2019 – 12/1/2019
Get ALL STRAINS of Flower for $85 halfs, $45 quarters, $25 eighths, and $9 grams!
While supplies last!
All Products
rpv rainbow sherbert
from Rancho Pura Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
$581 g
In-store only
UK Cheese 2
from Rancho Pura Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
Mimosa
from Rancho Pura Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
Gelato GM
from Ganja Mojo LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
Pineapple Express 3
from Rancho Pura Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
Skywalker
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker Alien
Strain
$12.121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$12.121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush GM
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18.181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubblegum Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubblegum Kush
Strain
$15.581 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cashmere Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica-dominat hybrid
Strain
$18.181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
sativa-dominant hybrid
Strain
$18.181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
19.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$15.581 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15.581 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Monarch OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa-dominant Hybrid
Strain
$18.181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Crush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18.181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$18.181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pink Bubblegum
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18.181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$18.181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker OG
from CSJC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker Alien
Strain
$12.121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sweet Insland skunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$18.181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$18.181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
UK Cheese
from PPK Investment Group
19.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$15.581 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Ganja Mojo LLC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$18.181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry OG x Reaper OG moonrock
from Rancho Pura Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
CBD Tincture
from Pure C
___
THC
500mg
CBD
Crumble
from Famous Tankersley
76.7%
THC
___
CBD
Diamonds
from 27 Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
Diamonds
from 27 Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
Budder
from Famous Tankersley
64.9%
THC
___
CBD
Crumble
from Famous Tankersley
72.3%
THC
___
CBD
CBD Tincture
from Hilltop Growers
___
THC
1000mg
CBD
CBD Tincture
from Hilltop Growers
___
THC
1000mg
CBD
CBD Tincture
from Hilltop Growers
___
THC
500mg
CBD
CBD Tincture
from Pure C
___
THC
1500mg
CBD
RSO
from Rancho Pura Verde
61%
THC
___
CBD
Shatter
from Rancho Pura Verde
88%
THC
___
CBD
Black Mamba Moon Stick
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
CBD Tincture
from Pure C
___
THC
500mg
CBD
SC Tanglewood Dark Star
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
81.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$55each
In-store only
SC Tanglewood Hades OG
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55each
In-store only
12