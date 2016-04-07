Follow
Pickup available
Grohi Station
Pickup available
503-206-8150
Munchie Monday
20% off all edibles, yummmmm
10% off for seniors, military/veterans, and medical EVERY DAY
10% off every day for seniors, military/veterans and medical. Proof required (ID or medical card). Can't stack discounts. Flower discounts exclude bottom shelf (3/g)
Top Shelf Sunday
20% off top shelf flower, oil, and cartridges!
10% Tuesday
ENTIRE STORE 10% OFF
Waxy Wednesday
15% off all concentrates and cartridges. Happy hump day!
Thursdank
20% off OZ and 1/8 flower prices! BONUS: 20% off topicals, salves, and products that focus on CBD.
Flower Friday
20% off all strains of flower <3
Shatterday
20% off all concentrates and cartridges! Hot damn!
