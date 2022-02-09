At Groove Cannabis Co. we believe that music and marijuana go hand in hand!! The rhythm or “groove” of a great tune can lift spirits, reduce stress, inspire creativity, get people dancing, and even provide comfort. The same can also be said about great cannabis! Let’s embrace the positive and undeniable effects that marijuana and music have had on art, and popular culture. Who hasn’t tapped their toes or swayed their hips to songs by iconic musicians, including Louis Armstrong, Lady Gaga, The Beatles, Billie Holiday, Bob Marley, The Beach Boys, Jay –Z, The Grateful Dead, Snoop Dog, Willie Nelson, Rihanna… Musically diverse, yet all grooving in their own special way! This talented group of artists, and so many others have left their imprint on history while all being proponents of marijuana use. Mission Statement and Company Values To operate a retail cannabis dispensary that provides its clients with high quality products obtained through federally licensed producers and distributors, in an environment that is safe, secure, and abides by all Municipal, Provincial and Federal Regulations. To uphold standards for cannabis dispensing by participating with organizations that establish, and promote responsible use. To guarantee our clients receive the highest quality in products and services through the promotion of best practices. To promote a mechanism for feedback which can be used to improve dispensing practices. To encourage and facilitate dialogue with federally Licensed Producers in order to improve quality of production and distribution. To cooperate with the public, government agencies, educational institutions, health care providers, and local law enforcement in order to improve the overall understanding of cannabis.