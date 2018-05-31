From The Ground Up We are proud to serve medical patients and recreational individuals. We carry an expansive inventory including the highest quality cannabis from companies such as Heroes of the Farm, Focus North, Willamette Valley Alchemy, Dirty Arm Farm, Grown Rogue, Sacred Herb Medicinals, Sun God Medicinals, Genesis Pharms, Leif Goods, WYLD, West Coast Farms, Fox Hollow Flora, Millerville Farms, 5500 Farms, Green Source Gardens, Pruf Cultivar, Herban Tribe, Magic Number, Evolvd, Orchid, Deep Creek Gardens, Deschutes Growery, Yerba Buena, Rolen Stone, Elbe's Edibles, Periodic Edibles, Artifact, Oregrown, Bakked, Open Vape, OM Extracts, and many more. Come check us out for all your flower, preroll, concentrate, edible, topical, seeds, and cartridge needs. We also carry products like locally blown glass, grinders, papers and all of your smoking needs. Every product on our shelf has been through a rigorous selection process by our Owner. We do not sell anything that we do not stand behind. If you have any questions, come and see us and meet one of our knowledgeable budtenders! Have a ground up day.