Deals
Get a Mary Jane's Salve for $0.01!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Throughout the month of November, spend $50+ on Mary Jane's Medicinals products & get a trial size salve for $0.01!
Limit 1 person customer; while supplies last
All Products
Animal Mints (Veritas)
from Veritas Farms
0%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Glass Slipper
from Veritas Farms
17.77%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Big Bubba Diesel x OG
from Veritas Farms
21.77%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Berry
from Veritas Farms
19.6%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sueno
from Veritas Farms
21.02%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker 600
from Veritas Farms
27.01%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cheesel
from Veritas Farms
25.25%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OG
from Veritas Farms
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
White Icee
from Bloom County
20.06%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato Cake
from Bud Fox
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$26.21⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Kush
from Bud Fox
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$26.21⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Triangle Kush
from OG Medicinals
19.8%
THC
___
CBD
$26.21⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Glueball
from Bullys Farm
19.4%
THC
___
CBD
$19.06⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GG#4
from 14er
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.21⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Power
from OG Medicinals
22.96%
THC
___
CBD
$26.21⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Double Dawg
from OG Medicinals
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$26.21⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Popcorn Bud - OG Kush
from DH Systems
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$19.06⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - California Orange
from Willie's Reserve
23.9%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - Sour OG
from Willie's Reserve
20.65%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Willie's Reserve - Layer Cake
from Willie's Reserve
25.9%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Caddyshack (2:1 CBD:THC)
from Bloom County
4.8%
THC
8.3%
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine
from Veritas Farms
25.76%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Popcorn Bud - Super Lemon Haze
from DH Systems
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$19.06⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Kush
from Veritas Farms
18%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Popcorn Bud - Lemon OG Haze
from DH Systems
21.4%
THC
___
CBD
$19.06⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies N Cream
from Veritas Farms
24.31%
THC
___
CBD
$31.77⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Live Resin - 1g - GG#4 $50
from Green Dot Labs
15%
THC
___
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Honey Bucket - 1g - Shooting Star
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Honey Bucket - 1g - Cherry Pie
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Water Hash - 1g - Orange Cream
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$80.641 g
In-store only
Live Resin - 1g - Truth (Black Label)
from Head of Honey
84.7%
THC
___
CBD
$76.251 g
In-store only
Honey Bucket - 1g - Jet Fuel $40
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.771 g
In-store only
Honey Bucket - 1g - Chem 91 $40
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.771 g
In-store only
Honey Bucket - 1g - Strawberry Diesel $40
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.771 g
In-store only
Syringe - 1g - 1:1 - CBD:THC [N]
from Nomad Extracts
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Honey Bucket - 1g - Chem Sour D $40
from Head of Honey
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.771 g
In-store only
Live Rosin - Do-Lato #10
from 710 Labs
69%
THC
___
CBD
$69.891 g
In-store only
Live Rosin - 1g - Ghost Hulk ($88)
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.891 g
In-store only
Persy Live Rosin - 1g - Biesel #1
from 710 Labs
72%
THC
___
CBD
$79.421 g
In-store only
Water Hash - 1g - Bootylicious ($100)
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$79.421 g
In-store only
