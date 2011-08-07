Shakkuru
Dank weed and chill vibes. Love the great selection and good prices.
Thank you for shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon.
4.8
10 reviews
Thank you for shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon.
Wonderful people with great energy. wish they had better deals yet there is something always happening here
Thank you for your feedback! We have lots of new deals getting started this fall & winter so keep your eyes peeled! Also, this week we started a Late Night Happy Hour every Sunday-Thursday from 8pm-close with 2 for $40 deals on select edibles, cartridges, concentrates & infused cones. We hope to see you again soon!
These guys are incredibly selective abt the products they choose to sell. Everything is top quality. They are very friendly and well informed. They offer qualitied that span a wide range if prices from 20 an 8th otd and up.
Thank you for your feedback & for shopping with us. We hope to see you again soon!
Once again they have not disappointed me. Their latest recommendation, by their always friendly and knowledgeable staff, "Ghost Train", delivered as promised. The service was top notch, nothing new there, and I am quite satisfied with my purchase!!! 😘
I highly recommend groundswell right up the street from my job excellent service here I go almost every day!!
Came into town for 4/20 at red rocks and needed a few supplies. Primarily a pod for my pax. A friend referred me here and told me to ask for Lili. Got a pax pod, some edibles and a topical! That girl is amazing and super knowledgeable! COME HERE AND ASK FOR LILI 🙌🏼
After traveling to a few different dispensaries, this one is by far the best! I came in looking for a vape cartridge but left with so much more and lots of knowledge thanks to Lili! She took her time to help me find quality flower and edibles, plus the cartridge! Love the staff and the vibe of the shop! Be sure to ask for Lili if you go!
This is by far my favorite dispensary in the Denver area! Their stellar customer service is surpassed only by the quality/variety of their products. From concentrates to flower to cartridge's to CBD groundswell has the best of the best. I would highly recommend the joining their rewards program as it is by far the best loyalty program I have seen. TEN THUMBS UP!!!!!!!!!!!
This is by far my favorite dispensary! The amazing customer service is surpassed only by the quality of their products, which I've yet to to be disappointed even mildly with. Highly recommended 👍👍😁👍👌
Great store, great customer service, easy parking. I loved the NYC Diesel pax pod made with the in-house product. Will be going back soon to get more :)