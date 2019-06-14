GrowHealthy is a leading medical cannabis dispensary in Florida. We produce premier-quality, all-natural medicinal cannabis products that help our patients live healthier lives. A state-licensed producer, GrowHealthy sets the industry standard for product quality, purity and safety, resulting in 100% natural, toxin-free medical cannabis products that provide relief for chronic pain and other debilitating symptoms, and promote personal optimization, balance and general wellness. We are compassionate-care advocates and champions of natural and alternative medicinal healing; and are committed to serving Florida’s medical marijuana patients with unmatched product quality and safety and exceptional customer service. Our product lines include: MIND: Contain high-THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol), formulations derived from stimulating varieties, commonly known as sativas. These formulations commonly act as stimulants and can be great for spurring creative thought and medicating during the day. Mind products are a good choice for patients who need relief and to remain alert and active. BODY: Contain high-THC formulations derived from sedating varieties, commonly known as indicas. These formulation often produce relaxing and comforting effects. This makes Body products a good choice for patients seeking a slower and calmer cannabis experience and want to medicate in the evening. BALANCE: Contain high-THC formulations derived from both stimulating and sedating varieties, commonly known as hybrids. These formulations commonly combine the effects of Mind products and Body products. These formulations commonly act as stimulants and can be great for spurring creative thought and medicating during the day, as well as relaxing and comforting effects. RELIEF: Contain a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC. This blend of CBD and THC combines the benefits of the two compounds into one balanced medication. Expertly calculated CBD:THC ratios maximize the synergistic properties and effects of both cannabinoids, creating powerful cannabis formulations that deliver many exceptional therapeutic benefits. HIGH CBD: Contain high-CBD (cannabidiol) formulations. For most patients, a formulation that is high in CBD will produce a relaxing feeling without the psychoactive effects associated with high THC products. They are often used for treating conditions that have strong physical symptoms such as pain, inflammation, and spasms. Talk to your physician about which medical cannabis products might be best for your condition. FREE statewide delivery. Order on the web at https://www.growhealthy.com/menu or call 800.619.5288. In-store Pickup is now available at all GrowHealthy locations!* More dispensary locations opening soon!