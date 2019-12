Welcome to Grow West Cannabis Company, a medical cannabis dispensary in Cumberland Maryland, known for mountainous terrain and idyllic landscapes. Our strong belief in the healing power of nature and community brought Grow West MD to the “Mountain Side of Maryland." We are dedicated to education in the field of natural wellness and proud to offer the qualified patients of Maryland our own naturally grown medical-grade cannabis strains as well as a wide variety of other carefully curated beneficial products. Our staff provides guidance based on patient’s needs and individual symptoms, helping them discover strains that deliver the best relief. We are here to listen to and answer questions honestly and respectfully.