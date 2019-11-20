Follow
GrowHealthy - Bonita Springs
239-241-7583
40 products
Last updated:
Deals
First Time Patient Discount $75 off $150
New to GrowHealthy? First Time Patient Discount - $75 off $150 in store or delivery purchase!
Simply provide your Medical Marijuana Use Registry ID card along with a valid Florida state ID to place an order. Discounts cannot be combined or stacked with any additional discounts.
Staff picks
MIND Jilly Bean (Sativa) Pre-roll – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
11.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$8each
In-store only
MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Pre-roll – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
13.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Birds of Paradise
Strain
$8each
In-store only
BODY Wookie Girl (Indica) Pre-Roll – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
18%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wookie Girl
Strain
$8each
In-store only
BODY Wookie Girl (Indica) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
81.34%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Wookie Girl
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Dr. Rogue OG (Indica) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
84.39%
THC
0.62%
CBD
Dr. Rogue OG
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
All Products
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Distillate – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
80.7%
THC
0.22%
CBD
99 Problems
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Distillate – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
71.1%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
CBD+ Afghan Rubi (High CBD) Distillate – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
7.47%
THC
72.7%
CBD
Rubicon
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Distillate – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
76.2%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Wookie Girl (Indica) Distillate – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
74.6%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Wookie Girl
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Queso Perro (Hybrid) Distillate – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
73.2%
THC
0.28%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
RELIEF Mint & Lime (1:1) Distillate – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
40.3%
THC
39.6%
CBD
Mint and Lime
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
BALANCE 99 Valleys (Hybrid) Distillate – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
69.31%
THC
0.01%
CBD
99 Valleys
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE White 99 (Hybrid) Distillate – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
72.2%
THC
0.89%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Distillate – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
72.5%
THC
2.98%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Silicon Valley OG (Indica) Distillate – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
73.1%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Silicon Valley OG
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Boss (Sativa) Distillate – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
75.89%
THC
0%
CBD
BOSS
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Orange (Sativa) Distillate – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
75.86%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Brazilian Orange
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
CBD+ Cherry (High CBD) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
55.1mg
THC
525mg
CBD
Black Cherry OG
Strain
$55each
In-store only
MIND Orange (Sativa) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
501.4mg
THC
0.01mg
CBD
Brazilian Orange
Strain
$55each
In-store only
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
84.18%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Queso Perro (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
73.2%
THC
0.28%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
83.38%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Tre Star (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
70.49%
THC
1.25%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$50each
In-store only
BALANCE White 99 (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
75.4%
THC
0.26%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
86.8%
THC
0.54%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Ghost Rider OG (Indica) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
79.5%
THC
0.96%
CBD
Ghost Rider OG
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Silicon Valley OG (Indica) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
73.1%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Silicon Valley OG
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
CBD+ Afghan Rubi (High CBD) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
7.47%
THC
72.7%
CBD
Rubicon
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
77.31%
THC
0.26%
CBD
99 Problems
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
79.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Birds of Paradise
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND Boss (Sativa) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
81.91%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Boss
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND Citral Glue (Sativa) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
75.9%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND Orange (Sativa) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
77.32%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Brazilian Orange
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
71.1%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
RELIEF Mint & Lime (1:1) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
40.3%
THC
39.6%
CBD
Mint and Lime
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Linx Hypnos Zero
from Linx Vapor
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Puffco Peak
from Puffco
___
THC
___
CBD
$390each
In-store only
Puffco Plus Concentrate Vaporizer
from Puffco
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Vape Pen Battery (Silver)
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$7each
In-store only