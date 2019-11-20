Follow
GrowHealthy - Gainesville
(352) 254-3040 for pickup* or visit growhealthy.com for delivery
27 products
Last updated:
Deals
Veteran's Discount: 30% Off EVERY ORDER
We love our Veterans! 30% off EVERY ORDER Thank you for your service! As a veteran, you receive 30% off all orders by using code VET30. See our menu at growhealthy.com/menu for free delivery.
Military ID required upon delivery. Discounts are not stackable unless otherwise stated. GrowHealthy has the right to end this promotion at anytime.
All Products
CBD- 0.5g Distillate Cartridge- Afghan Rubi
from GrowHealthy
7.47%
THC
72.7%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
CBD- 0.5 Gram Distillate Syringe- Afghan Rubi
from GrowHealthy
7.47%
THC
72.7%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Syringe – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
76.2%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Ghost Rider OG (Indica) Syringe – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
79.5%
THC
0.96%
CBD
Ghost Rider OG
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Ghost Rider OG (Indica) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
84.2%
THC
0.37%
CBD
Ghost Rider OG
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE White 99 (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
86.49%
THC
0.22%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE 99 Valleys (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
86.09%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE 99 Valleys (Hybrid) Syringe – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
69.31%
THC
1.21%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
89.04%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Mint & Lime (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
79.02%
THC
1.27%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
91.96%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Syringe – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
81.13%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE White 99 (Hybrid) Syringe – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
72.2%
THC
0.89%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Silicon Valley OG (Indica) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
77.25%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Wookie Girl (Indica) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
85.13%
THC
0.26%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND Orange (Sativa) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
72.32%
THC
2.35%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Orange (Sativa) Syringe – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
84.86%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
RELIEF Mint & Lime (1:1) Cartridge – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
40.3%
THC
39.6%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Pre-Roll – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
18.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Pre-roll – ½ gram
from GrowHealthy
13.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Birds of Paradise
Strain
$8each
In-store only
RELIEF Mint and Lime 1:1 Tincture
from GrowHealthy
375mg
THC
369mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Vape Pen Battery
from GrowHealthy
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7each
In-store only
BODY Mango (Indica) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
514.8mg
THC
0.9mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Puffco Peak
from Puffco
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$380each
In-store only
MIND Orange (Sativa) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
513.3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
CBD+ Cherry (High CBD) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
49.2mg
THC
509.65mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Balm (1:1)
from GrowHealthy
100.22mg
THC
89.08mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only