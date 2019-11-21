Follow
Igadi Nederland
Sour Strawberry - Silverpeak (Sativa)
from Silverpeak Farms
25%
THC
___
CBD
$14.041 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Zkittles - L10 (Indica)
from Level 10 LLC
20%
THC
___
CBD
$14.041 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Wife - Level 10 (CBD) Premier Shelf
from Level 10 LLC
0.86%
THC
19%
CBD
The Wife
Strain
$20.651 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AK-47 - BC (Sativa)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.651 g
In-store only
AK-47 - DH (Sativa)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.521 g
In-store only
White 99 - Kaya (Sativa)
from Kaya
0%
THC
___
CBD
$20.651 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze - SF (Sativa)
from SuperFarm
17%
THC
___
CBD
$14.041 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tigers Milk - SP (Indica)
from Silverpeak Farms
0%
THC
___
CBD
$14.041 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Jack - SF (Hybrid)
from SuperFarm
19.36%
THC
___
CBD
$14.041 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BAC | Joint Hyb - Gingervitis (1g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.09½ oz
In-store only
Apple Sherbert - SF (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.09½ oz
In-store only
Peyote Critical - L10 (Indica)
from Level 10 LLC
21%
THC
___
CBD
$20.651 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost OG - SF (Indica)
from SuperFarm
0%
THC
___
CBD
$14.041 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Ball - SF (Hybrid)
from SuperFarm
17.68%
THC
___
CBD
$14.041 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jilly Bean - SP (Sativa)
from Silverpeak Farms
0%
THC
___
CBD
$14.041 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg CO2 Vape - Buddha's Smile 1:1 (CBD:THC)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.85½ g
In-store only
Distilled - Disposable (Lime)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.250.25 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg CO2 Vape - Harmonia 2:1 (CBD:THC)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.85½ g
In-store only
Ascend | CBD Diamonds
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.721 g
In-store only
Ascend | CBD Sugar
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.721 g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Sleep
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.270.25 g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Focus
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.270.25 g
In-store only
Pyramid | Gold - 250mg Cartridge (Indica)
from Pyramid
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.160.25 g
In-store only
Newt Brothers | Vanilla Cream - Wax (Hybrid)
from Newt Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$28.911 g
In-store only
Pax Era | Prism Pod - 500mg (Indica)
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.9½ g
In-store only
Newt Brothers | Star Fuel - Shatter (Sativa)
from Newt Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$28.911 g
In-store only
Newt Brothers | Wild Fire - Shatter (Indica)
from Newt Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$28.911 g
In-store only
Distilled - Cartridge (Banana)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.16½ g
In-store only
GG4 - Live Resin (Hybrid)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.451 g
In-store only
Pyramid | Prism - 300mg Disposable (Sativa)
from Pyramid
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.860.3 g
In-store only
Pyramid | Prism - 300mg Disposable (Hybrid)
from Pyramid
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.860.3 g
In-store only
Pyramid | Prism - 300mg Disposable (Indica)
from Pyramid
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.860.3 g
In-store only
Wonderleaf | 1g Premium Syringe - Indica
from Wonderleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.591 g
In-store only
Wonderleaf | 1g Premium Syringe - Sativa
from Wonderleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.591 g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | Chill - 3 For 1 Pack
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.220.75 g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | Wellness - 3 For 1 Pack
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.220.75 g
In-store only
Grape Stomper - Live Resin (Indica)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.451 g
In-store only
Distilled - Disposable (Orange Cream)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.250.25 g
In-store only
Distilled - Disposable (Watermelon)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.250.25 g
In-store only
Chem Brulee - Simple Cartridge (Indica)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$200.25 g
In-store only
