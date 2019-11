#Now fully OLCC licensed! **PRICES DO NOT REFLECT THE 17% STATE AND 3% CITY TAX FOR RECREATIONAL CUSTOMERS** **Selected as the 2016 Leafly List Winner for the entire state of Oregon! Come in and see why!** **CASH ONLY - ATM ON SITE** **Store Hours:** **9:00am - 9:45pm Monday - Saturday** **10:00am - 9:00pm Sunday** **Please note that we are not allowed by law to complete any sales after 10:00 pm. We may not be able to help every customer that arrives just prior to that time.** "Not your average Pot Shop!" As Beaverton Oregon's First and Finest Medical Dispensary, we aim to provide the highest quality medicine and education to our patients. A lot of new people are coming into this industry and lots of questions are constantly being asked. Our staff are continuously educating themselves on the product and new laws/regulations coming with the 2016 OLCC change to further help you find the medicines you need. *We are currently selling recreational to those 21 years of age and over! OMMP patients are also welcome!*. We have one of if not the LARGEST stocks of premium items like Select vape pen cartridges. We always have something that makes your visit worthwhile! However, due to the rapidly changing nature of this industry, regulating authorities and quickly moving inventory, please call ahead to see if we are in stock of anything you want. We strive to keep our menu updated as we can to better serve you but are more than happy to check stock for you! Veteran Discounts available. 4160 SW 109th Ave Beaverton, OR 97005 Located just off 217, between Canyon Rd. and Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy, by Home Depot and Target, just down the road from Fred Meyer's (Beaverton Town Center). Instagram: growingreleafbeavertonoregon Twitter: @GrowingReLeaf Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GrowingReLeafDispensary On the Web: http://www.growingreleaf.com