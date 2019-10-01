Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Gypsy Greens will have their full menu available on Leafly by the end of the week!!
About
Our entry into the cannabis industry developed organically out of our community’s need for safe access to quality cannabis. The cannabis industry is ever evolving and has seen immense change over the last few years. Through its physical and mental renewal, it is essential to preserve the spiritual role that cannabis has played in our society.
We strive to bring our community and customers peace, love and cannabis.