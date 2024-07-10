H & W Dispensary - Tchoupitoulas Street
Logo for H & W Dispensary - Tchoupitoulas Street
dispensary
Medical

H & W Dispensary - Tchoupitoulas Street

New Orleans, LA
952.1 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this dispensary

H & W Dispensary - Tchoupitoulas Street

H & W DRUG STORE DISPENSARY, A MEDICAL MARIJUANA PHARMACY H & W Drug Store Dispensary is the Region 1 Medical Marijuana Pharmacy serving Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
1667 Tchoupitoulas Street, Suite B., New Orleans, LA
Call 504-301-2363
Visit website
Cash acceptedStorefrontMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
9am - 1pm

Photos of H & W Dispensary - Tchoupitoulas Street

Promotions at H & W Dispensary - Tchoupitoulas Street

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from H & W Dispensary - Tchoupitoulas Street

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of H & W Dispensary - Tchoupitoulas Street

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.