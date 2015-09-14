MONDAY-SATURDAY 9am-7pm & SUNDAYS 11am-4pm

Hana Meds is a safe, private, and friendly Arizona State Licensed Medical Marijuana Dispensary. We are located in Green Valley/Sahuarita, AZ less than ONE MILE off the 19 S. We are committed to providing our patients with a wide variety of medical marijuana products, the best customer service, and a great selection of educational material.

*We grow proprietary strains as well as the best classics in our own multi-million dollar cultivation centers.

-Arizona Craft Cannabis Facilities in Tempe , AZ.

-Sun King Labs Greenhouses in Chino Valley, AZ.

*Open 7 Days a week

*We DO NOT accept out-of-state recommendations

*All of our flower is tested by Desert Valley Testing Lab in Tempe, AZ*