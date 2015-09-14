Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Hana Meds is a safe, private, and friendly Arizona State Licensed Medical Marijuana Dispensary. We are located in Green Valley/Sahuarita, AZ less than ONE MILE off the 19 S. We are committed to providing our patients with a wide variety of medical marijuana products, the best customer service, and a great selection of educational material.
*We grow proprietary strains as well as the best classics in our own multi-million dollar cultivation centers.
-Arizona Craft Cannabis Facilities in Tempe , AZ.
-Sun King Labs Greenhouses in Chino Valley, AZ.
*Open 7 Days a week
*We DO NOT accept out-of-state recommendations
*All of our flower is tested by Desert Valley Testing Lab in Tempe, AZ*