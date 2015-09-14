Hana Meds is a private and friendly Arizona State Licensed Medical Marijuana Dispensary. We are located at 2095 East Northern Avenue Kingman, AZ 86401. We are committed to providing our patients with a wide variety of medical marijuana products, the best customer service, and a great selection of educational material. *We grow proprietary strains as well as the best classics in our own multi-million dollar cultivation centers. *Open 7 Days a week Monday-Saturday 9:00-7:00 and on Sundays from 11:00-4:00. *We DO NOT accept -out of state recommendations All of our flower is tested by Desert Valley Testing Lab in Tempe, AZ