proclubgod-erst on November 24, 2019

This establishment is my personal favorite dispensary ive ever had the pleasure of shopping at. to start off they offer awesome ftp deals to get discounts on your first purchase(s), yes plural! the staff is great and very hospitable making your visit even better. the products are of a very high quality for decent price and i for one delight in stopping in daily to get my medication. keep it up Hana Medzz!!