Hippie Crippler
from Unknown Brand
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1901 ounce
Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Sherbet
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$1751 ounce
BIG BUD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Bud
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Death Star
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
MYSTERY OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
PAPAYA
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
CRITICAL KUSH
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Gelato Rocket
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Violet Delight
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Violet Delight
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2251 ounce
PLANET HULK
from Rocktop Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
$55each
BLACKBERRY LEMONADE
from PPK INVESTMENT GROUP
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
SKYWALKER OG
from PPK INVESTMENT GROUP
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
SKYWALKER OG
from PPK INVESTMENT GROUP
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
FORBIDDEN FRUIT
from PPK INVESTMENT GROUP
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
Green Crack
from PPK INVESTMENT GROUP
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Forbidden Fruit
from Everything OK Now 19
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
DURBAN POISON
from Gold Rush Premium Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each