Follow
Pickup available
Happy Hemp - Durant
Pickup available
580-745-5353
162 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 39
Show All 35
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$320
Deals
Featured Product at Happy Hemp - Stop in and see what our deal is today!
$8 grams, $8 joints, $28 1/8's - our Feature of the day will make you smile!
This deal is so deeply discounted, it may not be combined with any other specials or discounts. Must present valid OMMA card and valid Identification upon check in. No rain checks. Good on select items only, may not be combined with any other discounts or specials.
Featured Product at Happy Hemp - Stop in and see what our deal is today!
$8 grams, $8 joints, $28 1/8's - our Feature of the day will make you smile!
This deal is so deeply discounted, it may not be combined with any other specials or discounts. Must present valid OMMA card and valid Identification upon check in. No rain checks. Good on select items only, may not be combined with any other discounts or specials.
All Products
Tangerine Dream
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
20.4%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
High Valley
from Unknown Brand
24.35%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$26.251.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$74¼ ounce
$142½ ounce
$2781 ounce
CBX
from Unknown Brand
23.45%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
12.34%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$211.75 gram
$37⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$136½ ounce
Runtz
from Unknown Brand
14.88%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$211.75 gram
$37⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$136½ ounce
$2651 ounce
Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
17.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$22.751.75 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2691 ounce
Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
17.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$22.751.75 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
Cacklebox
from Unknown Brand
14%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$211.75 gram
$37⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$136½ ounce
Godfather Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
19.7%
THC
0.25%
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$22.751.75 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
LSD
from Unknown Brand
21.5%
THC
0.25%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
Gelato #41
from Unknown Brand
21.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Gelato #41
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
SFG
from Unknown Brand
18.31%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$22.751.75 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
Master Berry White
from Unknown Brand
19.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$22.751.75 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2691 ounce
Sugar Breath
from Unknown Brand
21.4%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Sugar Breath
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
Acapulco Gold
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
66 Cookies
from Unknown Brand
22.15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
22.93%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
Papa's OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$22.751.75 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2691 ounce
GG#4
from Unknown Brand
33.61%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$26.251.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$74¼ ounce
$142½ ounce
$2781 ounce
GMO Cookies
from Unknown Brand
26.84%
THC
0.07%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$26.251.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$74¼ ounce
$142½ ounce
$2781 ounce
Super Skunk
from Unknown Brand
14.1%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$141.75 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$2241 ounce
TH - Full Spectrum 50mg 1000mg Syringe Indica Dominant
from Treehorn Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$281 gram
$281 gram
ABP Farms - Distillate Syringe 1g Hybrid
from ABP Farms - Distillate Syringe 1g
92.9%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Releaf - Gelato 1000mg Vape Cartridge
from RELEAF
85%
THC
___
CBD
$641 gram
$641 gram
PC - GG#4 1000mg Vape Cartridge
from Petersens Consulting
85%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
PC - Do-Si-Dos 1000mg Vape Cartridge
from Petersens Consulting
85%
THC
___
CBD
$621 gram
$621 gram
PC - Pie Hoe 1000mg Vape Cartridge
from Petersens Consulting
85%
THC
___
CBD
$621 gram
$621 gram
PC - JPod Starter Kit
from Petersens Consulting
81.6%
THC
10.3%
CBD
$991 gram
$991 gram
27P - Tangie Land 1g Diamonds
from 27 Pure
99%
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
FOG - Master Kush 500mg Vape Cartridge
from Field of Greens
89.7%
THC
___
CBD
$32½ gram
$32½ gram
GW - Hybrid Hash
from Gramma Witchdoctor's
85%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Releaf - 1000mg Distillate Syringe - Cowboy Kush
from RELEAF
64%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Releaf - Blue Dream 500mg Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge with Battery
from RELEAF
88%
THC
12%
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Releaf - Sooner Glue Full Spectrum 500mg Vape Cartridge with Battery
from RELEAF
88%
THC
12%
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Releaf - 1000mg Distillate Syringe - Sooner Glue
from RELEAF
64%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Releaf - 1000mg Distillate Syringe - Maui Wowie
from RELEAF
64%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
CC - Durban Poison 1000mg Vape Cartridge
from Country Cannabis
90%
THC
___
CBD
$621 gram
$621 gram
TW - Lemon Skunk 1000mg Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge
from Twisted Extracts
85.7%
THC
5.2%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
TW - Grapefruit Romulan Full Spectrum 1000mg Vape Cartridge
from Twisted Extracts
77%
THC
9.25%
CBD
Romulan Grapefruit
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
12345