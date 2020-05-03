23 products
Everyday, Allday
Valid 3/5/2020 – 3/6/2022
Buy two or more cannabis items and receive 10% off your order! No time or day restriction! Discounts do not stack, sorry.
from Happy Leaf
50%
THC
50%
CBD
Happy Leaf
Strain
$100⅛ ounce
$100⅛ ounce
Kushberry Cheesecake
from LA Kush
___
THC
___
CBD
$57⅛ ounce
$57⅛ ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Autumn Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ ounce
$33⅛ ounce
Mendo Breath
from Autumn Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ ounce
$33⅛ ounce
SFV OG
from Autumn Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ ounce
$33⅛ ounce
Sour Diesel
from Autumn Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ ounce
$33⅛ ounce
Purple GG
from Lowell Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Pink Lemonade
from Lowell Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Mimosa
from Lowell Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
805 Glue
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Orange Powder - Blue Dream
from NASHA
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Orange Powder Lemon Sour Diesel
from NASHA
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Orange Powder Franken Berry
from NASHA
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Orange Powder MAC
from NASHA
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Red Temple Ball Gas Mask
from NASHA
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Assorted Variety of Live Resin
from Raw Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Huckleberry - Hybrid
from Wyld
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
$21each
Raspberry - Sativa
from Wyld
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
$21each
Dutch Treat
from P2 by PUREXTRACTS
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Grape Ape
from P2 by PUREXTRACTS
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
King Louis XIII OG
from P2 by PUREXTRACTS
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
XJ-13
from P2 by PUREXTRACTS
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram