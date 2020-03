Happy Leaf Collective has been a part of the community for many years and we are thrilled to be back. We first opened our doors in 2013 but was forced to close in 2013 when we were constantly targeted by the authorities.

We look forward being back where it all started by offering a full range of top shelf products ranging from flowers to edibles. Our staff has been working in the industry for many years and they will be able to guide you in the right direction when you choose to purchase from us. We can’t wait to see you soon. Thank you for visiting our website. – The Staff at Happy Leaf Collective