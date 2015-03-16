As an exclusively OLCC- & OMMP-licensed Recreational & Medical Marijuana Dispensary, our customers now can purchase greater amounts of their favorite products at Happy Leaf! We carry the finest bud, edibles, prerolls, concentrates, and topicals that we can find so YOU can get the exact products you're looking for. Our budtenders are knowledgeable, warm, and absolutely engaged in providing you the care that you need. Our products are all lab-tested and approved. *We are located just blocks from Lloyd Center Mall in the bustling Irvington/Broadway District. We are accessible by several bus lines and the NE 11th Ave. MAX Station, and we boast ample protected parking. We are proud to provide ADA accessible space to ensure every person, regardless of ability, is accommodated and welcomed.* We look forward to helping you today!