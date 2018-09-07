AndyP1349 on November 20, 2019

There Is No Better Dispo. In Michagan Than People's Choice Of Jackson!!!! They have the absoulte best products and pricing anywhere in the entire state! If you are looking for the best of the best in any of cannabis needs from flower to concentrate or edibles and tinctures they have it all!!! If you are SERIOUS about your medicine and you want to be treated with the utmost respect in a beautiful establishment... Go see the folks at People's Choice of Jackaon! I would like to thank everyone who works at people's choice for being so helpful, knowledgeable and Awesome!!!$$$ I would like to thank Chapin for repeating her name a thousand times for me and being soooo pleasant when I call! I would also like to give a big shout out to Devon and Mike O. for counting out 40 containers 20 times for me!!!$$$ Thank You All!!!$$$ CANNALICIOUS TILL I'M DEAD!!!$$$