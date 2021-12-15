Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Happy Valleys Cannabis Inc.
"Happy Valleys Cannabis is an independent and locally owned recreational cannabis retailer and dispensary with exceptionally knowledgeable staff. Our budtenders curate a refined selection of cannabis products from trusted producers all over Canada; Flower, Hash, Sativa, Indica, Hybrid, Concentrates, Beverages, Edibles, Live Resin, CBD and Craft Cannabis line our shelves. We also carry accessories like rolling papers, bongs, vaporizers, 510 cartridges, cannabis storage containers, rolling trays, dab rigs, honey sticks, cannabis recipe books, and pax pods. We are located near the Real Canadian SuperStore in North Kildonan , at the corner of McLeod & Gateway right beside the Co-Op Gas Bar. Come in and talk with our staff today!"