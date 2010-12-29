Founded in 2006, Harborside was the first cannabis dispensary in the nation to form a lab to test cannabis; first to support education for seniors, veterans, and families with severely ill children; first in the country to offer CBD-rich medicine; and the first to treat children with Dravet syndrome. With locations in Oakland and San Jose, Calif., Harborside continues to set an example of diversity and compliance, and is one of the prime advocates of sustainability and economic justice in the industry as part of its core mission. In 2017 Harborside was awarded “Best Dispensary” in California by the San Francisco Chronicle. "Harborside, is looked upon as a model of how others could operate." - The New York Times