// UPCOMING DISPENSARY HOURS // 09/30 CLOSED 10/01 CLOSED Harmony’s bio-secure environment and tech-enabled system produces fresh product continuously. Laboratory testing guarantees purity. We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana. Our Dispensary offers a variety of strains - each grown, harvested, dried and cured to perfection. We only sell the highest quality flower - never shake - and package it in 5 different ways. Get the benefits of pure flower, pre-ground or pre-rolled, to give you what you need in a form that is ready to use. We grind each of our strains and sell them loose, or .5 gram premium pre-rolled cones in 1/8oz package of 7. // Hours and Location // Hours of operation: 9am - 8pm, Sunday through Friday 600 Meadowlands Parkway, Suite 15 Secaucus NJ, 07094 // Parking // Tons of FREE parking. Convenient curbside parking available as well as a large adjacent parking lot. Public bus stop #21530 and #21524 are directly in front of the dispensary, with buses 124 to/from New York, 78 to/from Newark, and 329 to/from Secaucus Junction. // Our Convenience Line // We provide all of our strains in ⅛ oz and ¼ oz quantities of buds and Pre-Ground Premium Flower. Our Convenience Line of products presents fresh, professionally rolled cones, as well. Our Convenience Line benefits include top-quality pure flower, with the ease of being ready to use in a vaporizer, pipe or for cooking your own edibles. Savory or sweet, you can moderate how much you use to find the right dosage for your condition. Never mind the need to grind flower, leaving some of it behind in the grinder - leave it to us to do the work for you. We deliver precise weight, with all of the best of the plant available for you to use how you prefer. // First Time Patients // No appointment is needed. Please make sure that you have a current NJ Medical Marijuana Program card. Bring your NJMMP card and an ID, and we will assist you in becoming a Harmony patient. Our dispensary team are available to consult about our products, how you might want to use them, and to provide advice on infusing, the best tools for consuming, and to let you know about specials. // Available Discounts // We offer 10% discount for seniors, anyone on gov't assistance, and veterans. 20% discount for those who qualify for two of these categories. Pediatric patients receive a 50% discount. // NEW DISCOUNTS (11/01) // Distance Discount - 10% Off for patients that travel more than 50 miles to the dispensary. First Responder Discount - 10% Off for patients that are First Responders! // Proudly Serving // Union City Lyndhurst North Bergen West New York East Rutherford Weehawken Hoboken North Arlington Carlstadt Kearny Jersey City Rutherford Fairview Moonachie Ridgefield Little Ferry Cliffside Park Harrison Newark