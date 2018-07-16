Lakna
4.7
10 reviews
They are pretty good most of the time but like anything else of not having competition they slack on the quality. A few times the line was outside in n the street and then when you’re inside they only had a few strains. Even that wasn’t cured properly because wasn’t staying lit, more like a charcoal type. Overall that’s what north jersey has for now so I would stop there again, not like i have a lots of choices.
9/11-1st Responder--Quality Medicine-Quality People--They "ARE" Saving Lives!!!!
Excellent customer service excellent variety of products.
Everyone who works there is so friendly, knowledgeable, helpful and happy. Products are extremely good and this location is always elevating their products...like now they are carrying vape cartridges. Extremely happy going to this location
Great place! Speedy and friendly service! Definitely better than Montclair's dispensary!
As a 42 year old who has been smoking for 26 years I like to think I know a thing or 2 about marijuana. The staff is fine. Not much they can do for me except push the buds they need to get rid of and to take my order. On occasion I've seen an employee help out a client who wasnt as savvy. From what I've witnessed on several occasions is a quick basic run down on flower, oil, indica, sativa, hybrid..and that's it kind of deal.. Hard to blame them.. very small location.. but who cares.. they. have the best prices and quality ( everytime I've been) . I need high THC indica.. so I stick with chrome cake, purple c , and theres one other but I forgot the name... they say the thc numbers dont matter as much but that BS. trust me .. go high thc f your a heavy smoker .. team 57 peace
Very friendly and helpful staff. Very one on one experience. The new vape cartidges are very good quality but are more expensive than the 1/8s of flower.
Place is clean very hazy weed smell that a smelled near and in building had to buzz to doors to get in but very friendly staff and fast too had a great experience best dispensary cool place
fast service, no initial appointment, great product