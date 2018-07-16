Jeremy.senditout on August 20, 2019

As a 42 year old who has been smoking for 26 years I like to think I know a thing or 2 about marijuana. The staff is fine. Not much they can do for me except push the buds they need to get rid of and to take my order. On occasion I've seen an employee help out a client who wasnt as savvy. From what I've witnessed on several occasions is a quick basic run down on flower, oil, indica, sativa, hybrid..and that's it kind of deal.. Hard to blame them.. very small location.. but who cares.. they. have the best prices and quality ( everytime I've been) . I need high THC indica.. so I stick with chrome cake, purple c , and theres one other but I forgot the name... they say the thc numbers dont matter as much but that BS. trust me .. go high thc f your a heavy smoker .. team 57 peace