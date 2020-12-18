Update! Thank you Lana for reaching out and trying to make up for your employees. Unfortunately when you and I talked there was a different understanding on what was to take place on my next visit. Unfortunately your employees were still rude and unprofessional. As per.my last phone call with you I will gladly take my business elsewhere. Hopefully everyone who sees this will do the same. There is too many dispensaries here to waste time and money on one that has poor customer service.