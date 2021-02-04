Has to do a review because someone was cranky and left a horrible one. Been a medical patient for over 4 years, this location is not bad at all. Most Harvest locations are the same in terms of product and I’ve noticed specifically at this establishment the front desk workers are usually very friendly. Any complaints about prices or product can either 1.) adjust their standards for the price they want or 2.) grow your own! Otherwise the staff does a great job and the lines at this location are faster-moving than at other locations that’s for sure. Definitely recommend to my new recreational buddies!