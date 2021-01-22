First time visiting Harvest and will never go back. I put in my order online and when I arrived to pick up my order I was refused service because I would not fill out a New PATIENT Form. I am not a PATIENT, I am recreational, and NO other dispensary that I have been to has asked me to fill out any paperwork, all they ever asked for was my license. I am not sure what information they are asking for on this New PATIENT Form but seeing as none of the other dispensaries ask for it I am sure it is quite unnecessary and therefore will not be provided. I cannot speak to the quality of the product but when it comes to Service and Atmosphere if I could give 0 stars I would.