From day one, Harvest has been driven by an unwavering desire to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. That’s why everything from our cultivation efforts, to our retail stores, to the brands we create and carry are crafted and curated to deliver an unrivaled experience for our customers. Our expert budtenders will provide you with any guidance you may need to find the perfect product to fit your unique needs. Cannabis may support many areas of your life including physical, mental, social, spiritual, emotional and occupational. We believe that if you put the best care into your cannabis, it’ll take the best care of you. Whether for medical or recreational purposes, Harvest House of Cannabis can help.
Info
Followers 25
Joined Leafly 2020
900 South Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, Arkansas