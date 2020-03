Yummie01 on February 26, 2020

I am a Veteran!!! No veteran discounts are offered at this facility and was told that they didn't know if or when there will ever be. Secondly, I used the online order that responded with this text message @1055: Your order has been sent to Harvest of Little Rock, which has an average response time of 0-10 minutes. You can reach them at (501) 238-4242 with any questions or concerns. Thank you! @1132 after not getting a response I decided to call the dispensary for confirmation of my order. The nice lady told me that they don't send confirmation messages, but my order had been received and would be ready upon my arrival. I explained to her that I was in severe pain and was catching a ride there and wanted to be sure that the online pickup service was available. Once again, I was reassured that everything would be ready when I got there. I arrived and was let in and asked if I were a new patient and asked to fill out form. I then informed her that I needed to pick up online order. She states that there is only one person on the floor and one Dr who was with a patient and that I would have to wait behind the others (appx5-7) that were there previously and offered me a seat. I then advised her that I was in a lot of pain and couldn't sit. I felt very anxious, so I stepped outside for a second to get air. I went back in a few minutes later and asked if I could just PLEASE pick up my meds. At 1213 my name was finally called and told to go directly to the counter. When I was given my total for order, I asked about Veteran discount and showed my ID.. it was then that I got the horrible news that they DO NOT OFFER discounts to veterans!! (What a disgrace in my opinion) My receipt shows order placed at 1055 and pick up time for 1100! After obtaining a ride to get there I should not have waited an additional (20 min) for pickup up in the Dispensary. I did receive get well wishes as I was leaving though. Unfortunately, Horrible first time experience for overpriced meds with not so great quality dry buds and that goes for the door keeper as well.