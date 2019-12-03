Follow
Harvest HOC - Palm Springs
(442) 226-4300
438 products
Deals
Cookies Oz & Connected Half Oz
Valid 11/17/2019
50% off Cookie Oz's & Connected Brand Half Oz's
All Products
Good Flower: Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
23.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Good Flower: Sundae Driver
from Unknown Brand
16.33%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Good Flower: Key Lime Pie
from Unknown Brand
20.84%
THC
0%
CBD
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
Good Flower: True OG
from Unknown Brand
22.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected: El Jefe
from Unknown Brand
22.54%
THC
0%
CBD
$77⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected: Dosilato
from Unknown Brand
26.93%
THC
0%
CBD
$77⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected: Fuelato
from Unknown Brand
19.63%
THC
0%
CBD
$77⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected: Biscotti
from Unknown Brand
25.44%
THC
0%
CBD
$77⅛ oz
In-store only
Dime Bag | SFV OG
from Dime Bag
22.74%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$231 g
In-store only
Dime Bag | Chem Dawg
from Dime Bag
23.42%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$231 g
In-store only
Dime Bag | Zkittlez |
from Dime Bag
16.74%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$231 g
In-store only
Dime Bag | Sundae Driver
from Dime Bag
15.22%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$231 g
In-store only
Old Pal : 1/2 OZ Shake Sack: Grandaddy Purple
from Old Pal
18.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$59.99½ oz
In-store only
710labs: The Sweeties #7
from 710 Labs
27.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweeties #7
Strain
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
Cru: Wedding Cake
from CRU Cannabis
24.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Cru: Green Crack
from CRU Cannabis
21.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Cru: XJ-13
from CRU Cannabis
20.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Cru: Goji
from CRU Cannabis
22.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden : Ogre
from High Garden
21.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Ogre
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
710 Labs: Lemon Tart Pucker
from 710 Labs
23.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tart Pucker
Strain
$61⅛ oz
In-store only
Canndescent: Calm
from Canndescent
22.13%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Calm 131
Strain
$57⅛ oz
In-store only
Canndescent: Charge
from Canndescent
28.39%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Charge 508
Strain
$57⅛ oz
In-store only
Canndescent: Connect
from Canndescent
20.98%
THC
0.67%
CBD
Connect 411
Strain
$57⅛ oz
In-store only
Canndescent: Creat
from Canndescent
21.57%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Create 305
Strain
$57⅛ oz
In-store only
Canndescent: Cruise
from Canndescent
19.2%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Cruise 227
Strain
$57⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected: Gelonade
from Connected Cannabis Co.
22.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelonade
Strain
$77⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected: Gushers
from Connected Cannabis Co.
21.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$77⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected: Rocky Road
from Connected Cannabis Co.
24.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Rocky Road
Strain
$77⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies: Gelato #42
from cookies
20%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Gelato #42
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies: Gelatti
from cookies
17%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Gelatti
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies: Orange Cookie
from cookies
20.23%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies: Outdoor Gelato
from cookies
20%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Outdoor Gelato
Strain
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Cru: Banana Split
from CRU Cannabis
20.94%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Cru: Orange Fuel
from CRU Cannabis
24.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Fuel
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Cru: Wedding Punch
from CRU Cannabis
22.85%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Wedding Punch
Strain
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Good Flower: C. Banana
from Good Flower
23.76%
THC
0%
CBD
C. Banana
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Good Flower: Dead Banana
from Good Flower
18.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Dead Banana
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Good Flower: SSHP
from Good Flower
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Hash Plant
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Good Flower: White Snake
from Good Flower
20.03%
THC
0%
CBD
White Snake
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden : Sunset Sherbert
from High Garden
20.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
