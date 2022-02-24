Harvest time has been a revered time of the year by all cultures across the globe for many thousands of years. The Harvest was almost as significant as the New Year’s celebration. This time marked the end of the year’s hard work, labour, and focus. Celebrations were a central theme of the Harvest. This is when festivities included family and friend gatherings, reunions, celebrations, and giving thanks to the Harvest. A restoring of energy. Cannabis is the Harvest that has provided culture with celebration; a connective element shared with friends. It also coincides with the spiritual release of pain, anxiety, and stress; the ailments of life. Cannabis has this sense of being a product that is consumed in the dusk, in the evening when the work is done, and rest and relaxation is practiced. Come visit us at 366 Lower Ganges Rd on Salt Spring Island in BC.