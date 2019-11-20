Follow
Deals
HIGH GRADE SALE TODAY!
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
Today only, purchase 3 grams of High Grade Concentrates for $60!!
Restrictions May Apply | While Supplies Last | $60 Before Tax
All Products
CBD Pre Roll
from Harvest
0%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
High School Sweetheart
from Harvest
0%
THC
0%
CBD
High School Sweetheart
Strain
$10.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sublime: Mineral Bath Soak 50mg
from Sublime Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Sublime: Tincture 200mg
from Sublime Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$261 g
In-store only
G3: Odyssey OG
from Green Gene Genetics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Odyssey OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Dream Steam: Purple Afghan Kush Cartridge
from Dream Steam Vapes
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Afghan Kush
Strain
$381 g
In-store only
G3: Purple Chem
from Green Gene Genetics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Chem
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
G3: 4G
from Green Gene Genetics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
4G
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
G3: Black Lynx
from Green Gene Genetics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Lynx
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Rainbow Shake
from Harvest
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow
Strain
$59½ oz
In-store only
Odyssey
from Harvest
21.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Odyssey
Strain
$13.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Abundant Organics: Sunshine Daydream
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
North American Indica
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Abundant Organics: Granddaddy Purple
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
North American Indica
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Dank Commander
from Harvest
___
THC
___
CBD
$94.99½ oz
In-store only
Cresco Labs: Gas Pedal
from Cresco Labs
26.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Pedal
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Aeriz: Wedding Cake
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco Labs: Blue Dream
from Cresco Labs
24.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco Labs: Chem Dawg
from Cresco Labs
24.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco Labs: Purple Prickly Pear
from Cresco Labs
19.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Prickly Pear
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
CRU: Wedding Cake
from CRU Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden: Lavender Jones
from High Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden: White 99
from High Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Fire
from Harvest
9.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$24.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Aeriz: Tropicana Cookies
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Banana
from Harvest
22.71%
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Aeriz: MAC 1
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Double Tangie Banana
from Harvest
18%
THC
___
CBD
$7.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside down Cake
from Harvest
23.93%
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super glue
from Harvest
20.28%
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Harvest
26.04%
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Fire O.G.
from Harvest
22.12%
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Big Smooth
from Harvest
___
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush
from Harvest
12.07%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$13.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
God's Gift
from Harvest
___
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99½ oz
In-store only
Select Elite: Mr. Nice Cartridge
from Select Elite
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mr. Nice
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
High Garden: Green Wildfire
from High Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Wildfire
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Tahoe
from Harvest
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
High School Sweetheart
from MUV:
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Kush
from Harvest
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Kush
Strain
$13.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Snow Ghost
from Harvest
20.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Ghost
Strain
$129.99½ oz
In-store only
