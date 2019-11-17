Today only, purchase 3 grams of High Grade Concentrates for $60!!
Today Only Buy 1 Baked Bro Product, Get the second FREE!!
Spend $75 for additional prizes during our weekly Wheel Wednesday!
Buy 2 Flourish Edibles, Get 1 Free!!
All week long take advantage of Chroma's all-in-one vapes, buy 1 get 1 free deal! They're perfect for any occasion or weekend getaways!
100mg Pure Pink Raspberry Chews 2 FOR $20! $5 from each purchase go to the Don't be a chump, Check for a lump!! #BreastCancerAwareness
Receive BOGO Free on any item in the store as a new patient! We match up to 1/4 on Harvest flower, 1/8 for branded flower, and 1g on concentrates! **Excludes: ALL COOKIES AND LEMONADES BRAND MONDAYS: Start the week off right with our Monday New Patient Special! Take advantage of up to a buy 3, get 3 deal. Some Restrictions apply; See below for details please.
Receive a FREE 100mg Flourish edible or 1g Rainbow Pre-Roll!