The people working there are rude and the product is crap. But people clearly are ok with crap product because this location is still in business some how... make the extra trip somewhere else!
Maganlp
on December 1, 2019
information given on products are accurate
padilla379
on November 29, 2019
Most flower products have no description of what it is ...,kinda hard to shop here if I don't know what I'm buying ...probably will not use this location anymore ...
Pa-diddle
on November 16, 2019
The people working were friendly but I waited over an hour to be filed in to a second waiting room where you continue to wait before you’re finally led into the worst lay out of any dispensary I’ve seen. No menu at the counter and the menu online didn’t match what was in store. If you want anything but flower, be prepared to lose your spot in line. I also had to remind staff about their own happy hour deal. If you’re ever driving by and see a line outside, just keep driving unless you want to waste an hour and a half of your life.
Deztiny2$
on November 8, 2019
Always an easy and enjoyable experience. Love the budtenders they really are awesome people especially Brandon 🤙 thanks guys you
Bear60
on November 6, 2019
Great deals awesome customer service friendly atmosphere. We go out of our way to come here thanks
graciemeli
on November 3, 2019
Love it there 🙂
SirSamson
on November 3, 2019
Thank you for going out of your way and always wearing a smile with your friendly service! Your nugz brighten my dayz ;) Keep up the great work!