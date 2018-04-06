Pa-diddle on November 16, 2019

The people working were friendly but I waited over an hour to be filed in to a second waiting room where you continue to wait before you’re finally led into the worst lay out of any dispensary I’ve seen. No menu at the counter and the menu online didn’t match what was in store. If you want anything but flower, be prepared to lose your spot in line. I also had to remind staff about their own happy hour deal. If you’re ever driving by and see a line outside, just keep driving unless you want to waste an hour and a half of your life.