Samantha took care of me, I was so overwhelmed and had tons of questions and she answered them and was patient with me. She took me through a lot of there products an explain it’s affects and other stuff that made the cannabis strong and what don’t. Totally looking forward to going back!
Trulieve is the Walmart of cannabis dispos. It gets the job done and it has everything, but it’s just not as nice of an experience. Their staff is great and fairly helpful. I’d like to return to see if their new building makes it any better. But for now, decent customer service and a very poor shopping experience (compared to that of other medical dispos in Florida) can’t make cheap product that much better