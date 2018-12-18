Flipimon
If they keep the half ounces for this price it will be the only place I go
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
If they keep the half ounces for this price it will be the only place I go
Entire Staff Is Incredibly sweet and knowledgeable! I received extra help from Becky, Ryan, and Jose they went above and beyond to make sure I had what I needed! I appreciate this kind of service and now I’m a lifetime loyal customer:)
Amazing service, best quality, friendly staff. Shout out to Val and becky for helping me out!! :) all staff is amazing!!
Hello Icyyy125, we appreciate your awesome feedback on our helpful staff. We always strive for 5 star experiences as yours. Come back and see us soon!
Your customer service is AMAZING! not only was I able to speak to actual person (unlike other dispensaries, you can’t get thru to the stores when you call) but I was pleasantly surprised by how knowledgeable the staff is. I called and spoke to Valerie. She had an aswer to all of my questions! And even told me about CBN for nighttime use. I had never heard of it before! She explained the CBN and the different methods they have it in and she was able to explain to me what it was lol Since Im in winter park, she even told me about a location that is closer to me in longwood. I called Knox (fluent) which is my closest dispensary to see if they carry the CBN and the lady didn’t know what I was taking about! Which is crazy because both companies are in the same business, fluent should know! Im excited to go to the other location to try something new but I will be stopping by the next time I’m at Disney with the family! Thank you (from a sleepless mother)
Hi Alameda.mt.2013, we are grateful to make a change in your life for the better and hope we can continue to make a difference in your life. Hope to see you soon!
nice place. need more promo! or sign.to let people know were to go!! but I give 5⭐
Hi Javielduro, we are happy to get 5 stars in your eyes. We are working to getting more signs to make it easier to find us!
Great service in the Kissimmee location from Becky & Destiny thanks for all your help.
Hey stephanieivy24, we strive hard to give our patients the best experience here at Harvest. Thanks for choosing Harvest and we hope to see you again!!
I got no dislike from Harvest. I went there for my first and second time and I loved it!!! I had Val and she was explaining everything, her postures and attitude just conquered me., as a customer I’ve never had a salesperson who remember my name and + the best customer service in Orlando. On my way out, I had Ryan on the register. I swear: They rock on knowledge and love. If you had them, you know better tham me: You are coming back because they are awesome. I love Harvest but in specially Val and Ryan, they know what we need so well and so knowledgeable. You should give a try.
Hello Smoke4us, we appreciate your awesome feedback on our knowledgeable staff. We always strive for 5 star experiences as yours. Come back and see us soon!
This was my third time shopping at Harvest, I was excited to see they got in flower. I knew what I wanted, but as usual the service was amazing. Destiny and Val assisted with my transaction and were both welcoming and helped get me out of there quickly. I always leave feeling informed on the products I'm receiving and everyone is incredibly friendly. Definitely would recommend this store to anyone!
Hello atyme2smoke, thank you leaving this awesome review! We're glad you left satisfied! Come back and see us.
I have been going to this shop since they opened several months ago, and have been generally happy with the overall quality of service and products I get here. The big reason everyone goes here are clearly the prices, they are less than most of their competition on things like flower and a few other things. Where they really shine though is in their service and their sales. The run pop-up sales and promos all the time. If you sign up for their emails you will get them constantly, if you check their Instagram...more, text alerts even more! Sometimes you show up to the store and find some that you didn't even hear about! On my recent visit I went in for a 25% off flash sale but when I got into the store the very nice budtender Becky told me about a patient appreciation special that netted me $161 in free products instead of saving the $8.60 I would have saved had I just have used the sale I came in for. That is super customer service and I left very, very happy that day! Sharon on that same visit made my check out process super quick and easy and was also very friendly and nice. My only complaint about Harvest is their carts, they use the EvoLab Colors cartridges and while they taste good and medicate OK, the actual hardware is garbage and I hate. They have a tendency to leak, or spit hot distillate out the top of them while they are heating or just not work at all. I wish Harvest would switch to another cart supplier, like anyone else. I refuse to buy those cartridges at any price. I will take them for free when offered but I won't pay actual money for them anymore. Also don't let the exterior of the building fool you, yes it is a temp trailer on the outside, and the waiting room is tiny, but once you get into the actual service room it is large, and looks and feels nice. I hope eventually they get a real building but for now the one they have is serving them well and doesn't really detract from the overall experience. All in all I really like Harvest, will continue to come back as long as their prices remain competitive and their service remains where it is, and it's great now so that's a good thing! And Becky and Sharon are doing a great job and are super helpful!
Hello PredatorMV, thank you for the review and feedback. The staff really appreciates you taking the time to write kind words about us! Please come back and see us for some more great deals.
Bud was off their pre rolls all tasted and smelled like Reggie bud gross so disappointed
Hello Robbiefl, we are sorry to hear about your experience with the pre-rolls. Please keep checking back as we continue to expand our product selection!