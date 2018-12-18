PredatorMV on October 1, 2019

I have been going to this shop since they opened several months ago, and have been generally happy with the overall quality of service and products I get here. The big reason everyone goes here are clearly the prices, they are less than most of their competition on things like flower and a few other things. Where they really shine though is in their service and their sales. The run pop-up sales and promos all the time. If you sign up for their emails you will get them constantly, if you check their Instagram...more, text alerts even more! Sometimes you show up to the store and find some that you didn't even hear about! On my recent visit I went in for a 25% off flash sale but when I got into the store the very nice budtender Becky told me about a patient appreciation special that netted me $161 in free products instead of saving the $8.60 I would have saved had I just have used the sale I came in for. That is super customer service and I left very, very happy that day! Sharon on that same visit made my check out process super quick and easy and was also very friendly and nice. My only complaint about Harvest is their carts, they use the EvoLab Colors cartridges and while they taste good and medicate OK, the actual hardware is garbage and I hate. They have a tendency to leak, or spit hot distillate out the top of them while they are heating or just not work at all. I wish Harvest would switch to another cart supplier, like anyone else. I refuse to buy those cartridges at any price. I will take them for free when offered but I won't pay actual money for them anymore. Also don't let the exterior of the building fool you, yes it is a temp trailer on the outside, and the waiting room is tiny, but once you get into the actual service room it is large, and looks and feels nice. I hope eventually they get a real building but for now the one they have is serving them well and doesn't really detract from the overall experience. All in all I really like Harvest, will continue to come back as long as their prices remain competitive and their service remains where it is, and it's great now so that's a good thing! And Becky and Sharon are doing a great job and are super helpful!