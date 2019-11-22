Follow
Pickup available
Harvest HOC - Scottsdale
Pickup available
480-948-3737
532 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 197
Show All 61
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$399
Deals
New Patient Special!
Buy one, get one FREE on ANY one item! MONDAYS are TRIPLE BOGO for new patients! **Up to a 1/4 of flower or 1 gram of concentrate**
No Substitutions ***A PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO REDEEM FREE GIFT*** If you're already a patient at any other Harvest location, you are not considered a new patient at Harvest of Scottsdale. May not be combined with other offers
New Patient Special!
Buy one, get one FREE on ANY one item! MONDAYS are TRIPLE BOGO for new patients! **Up to a 1/4 of flower or 1 gram of concentrate**
No Substitutions ***A PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO REDEEM FREE GIFT*** If you're already a patient at any other Harvest location, you are not considered a new patient at Harvest of Scottsdale. May not be combined with other offers
All Products
CRU: Wedding Cake
from CRU Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Cresco: Birthday Cake
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Cresco Labs: Gas Pedal
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Pedal
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Cresco Labs: Purple Prickly Pear
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Prickly Pear
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Cresco: Blue Dream
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Cresco Labs: Chem Dawg
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Cresco Labs: Jenny Kush
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
High Garden: Lavender Jones
from High Garden
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$28⅛ ounce
$28⅛ ounce
Omura: 12PK Lavender Jones Flower Sticks
from Omura
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
Omura: 12PK Raspberry Dosido Sticks
from Omura
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Raspberry Dosidos
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
Abundant Organics: Sunshine Daydream
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine Daydream
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Omura: 12PK GMO Cookies Sticks
from Omura
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
True OG
from Royal Choice Farms
19.38%
THC
0%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Northern Wonder
from Abundant Organics
21.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Wonder
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Dosidos
from High Grade AZ
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
OG Kush Breath
from TI
18.87%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush Breath
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Grease Monkey
from High Grade AZ
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Medi Haze
from SWC
2.67%
THC
9.06%
CBD
MediHaze
Strain
$7.991 gram
$7.991 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
$94.99½ ounce
$179.991 ounce
Forbidden Fruit
from Royal Choice Farms
16.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$61.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
HarleSin
from CVGH
7.5%
THC
10.27%
CBD
Harlesin
Strain
$7.991 gram
$7.991 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
$94.99½ ounce
$179.991 ounce
Blackberry Kush
from High Grade AZ
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
CRU: Hopes Cookies
from CRU Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hope's Cookies
Strain
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Potent Planet: Sorbetto #2
from Potent Planet
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sorbetto
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
White Dream
from
22.19%
THC
0%
CBD
White Dream
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Grow Sciences: Grape Durbs
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Durbs
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Cookies and Cream
from High Grade AZ
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Roll One: Indica
from Harvest
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Blend
Strain
$39.99½ ounce
$39.99½ ounce
$59.991 ounce
Blueberry Cookies
from PCC
21.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Ice Cream Cake
from High Grade AZ
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$7.991 gram
$7.991 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
$94.99½ ounce
$179.991 ounce
Roll One: Sativa
from Harvest
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa Blend
Strain
$39.99½ ounce
$39.99½ ounce
$59.991 ounce
Orange Cake
from High Grade AZ
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cake
Strain
$7.991 gram
$7.991 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
$94.99½ ounce
$179.991 ounce
High School Sweetheart
from MÜV Products
20.37%
THC
0%
CBD
High School Sweetheart
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Do Sa Do
from Mohave Cannabis Co
19.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Do Sa Do
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
from
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Purple Afghan Kush
from CVGH
16.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Afghan Kush
Strain
$7.991 gram
$7.991 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
$94.99½ ounce
$179.991 ounce
Venom Extracts: Lemon Bubblegum Shatter
from Venom Extracts
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Bubblegum
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Venom Extracts: Banana OG Shatter
from Venom Extracts
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Venom Extracts: G4 Shatter
from Venom Extracts
70%
THC
0%
CBD
G4
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Venom Extracts: Garanimals Shatter
from Venom Extracts
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Garanimals
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Grow Sciences: GMO Cookies Live Hash Rosin
from Grow Sciences
70%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
12345 ... 14