Harvest HOC - Tallahassee
Deals
Buy 3 Colors Carts for $65
Valid 11/24/2019 – 12/1/2019
Potent and discreet. Natural fruit & plant terpenes. Zero hydrocarbons, no residual solvents, no cutting agents
All Products
Nuclear Potion
from Harvest
7.38%
THC
9.14%
CBD
Nuclear Potion
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Meditate vape cartridge
from Unknown Brand
32%
THC
30%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
Amplify Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
30%
THC
31%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
Grape - 250mg Chroma Colors EvoLab Tincture
from Evolab
125mg
THC
125mg
CBD
Strawberry Lemonade - 250mg Chroma Colors EvoLab Vape Cartridge
from Evolab
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Grimmdica
Strain
Tropical Fruit - 250mg Chroma Colors EvoLab Vape Cartridge
from Evolab
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Grimmdica
Strain
Blueberry - 250mg Chroma Colors EvoLab Vape Cartridge
from Evolab
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Grimmdica
Strain
Sweet Melon - 250mg Chroma Colors EvoLab Vape Cartridge
from Evolab
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Grimmdica
Strain
Orange - 250mg Chroma Colors EvoLab Tincture
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grimmdica
Strain
CBx Sciences - ▲8 THC Capsules (150mg)
from Unknown Brand
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40per container
In-store only
CBx Sciences - THC Capsules (150mg)
from Unknown Brand
145mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$40per container
In-store only
CBx Sciences - CBD Capsules (150mg)
from Unknown Brand
5mg
THC
145mg
CBD
$40per container
In-store only
CBx Sciences - CBN Capsules (150mg)
from Unknown Brand
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40per container
In-store only
Nuclear Potion
from Harvest
7.38%
THC
9.14%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Shirley Temple
from Harvest
6.15%
THC
7.17%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Florida's Gift
from Unknown Brand
4.76%
THC
9.6%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Gun Metal - Chroma Colors EvoLab Battery with USB Charger
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18Unit
In-store only
Supreme Clean Kit - Higher Standards
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Pro 2 - Puffco
from Puffco
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$78each
In-store only
Plus - Puffco
from Puffco
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Aurora - Dr. Dabber
from Dr. Dabber
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Extreme Q - Arizer
from Arizer
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$230each
In-store only
Boost E-Rig Black Edition - Dr. Dabber
from Dr. Dabber
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$234each
In-store only
Pax 3 Dual Kit - Pax
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$324each
In-store only
Plenty - Storz & Bickel
from Storz & Bickel
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$348each
In-store only
Peak - Puffco
from Puffco
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$380each
In-store only
Crafty - Storz & Bickel
from Storz & Bickel
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$418each
In-store only
Switch - Dr. Dabber
from Dr. Dabber
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$500each
In-store only
Mighty - Storz & Bickel
from Storz & Bickel
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$528each
In-store only
Volcano Classic - Storz & Bickel
from Storz & Bickel
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$650each
In-store only
Volcano Digit - Storz & Bickel
from Storz & Bickel
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$850each
In-store only