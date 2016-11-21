A10-18-0000143-TEMP Established in 2016. Harvest off Mission was founded on the principle that shopping for cannabis should be easy, comfortable, and FUN. Our store is filled with sunlight, good music, great energy, and a curated collection of the very best products and accessories. Our security team is welcoming and engaging and our cannabis consultants (not "budtenders") are highly trained and drawn from some of the city's best retail shops and restaurants to provide hospitable insight, assistance and guidance on the most current products for your individual needs. A separate Harvest-branded dispensary, Harvest on Geary, opened in 2016 and is a separate dispensary with whom we have a marketing alliance. Senior Discount 10% Veteran Discount 10% 5% Return Patient Points Program