Alright after coming here a few times, I’m digging more and more. The strain options are becoming better, Sour Diesel, Blue Hash plant, Green Crunch, Scott’s OG and Cheesiel are my favorite. Looking forward to more “NORTH DAKOTAN” grown cannabis. Very professional team at Harvest of Bismarck, keep it up!
Jfish321
on September 17, 2019
Excellent customer service here!
wildlyfr
on August 24, 2019
Very nice store with a very helpful staff.
Jamie1ND
on August 23, 2019
Finally Bismarck! Great place and even better products!