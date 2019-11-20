Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
November 27th, Wednesday, we'll be closed at three. Closed all day for Thanksgiving, Thursday the 28th.
The Hashish Hut is your local full service family owned dispensary in Gunnison. Bring your valid 21+ form of state-issued identification (drivers license or passport). We're so informative and helpful that you'll love your dispensary experience! We carry a great selection of Hashish, Flower, Concentrates, Oils, Vapes, Edibles, Topicals, Glass, and the region's largest selection of Pre-rolled Joints !
827 North Main St Across from City Market, Gunnison, CO