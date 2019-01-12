Follow
Pickup available
Hashtag Cannabis - Fremont
Pickup available
(206) 946-8157
1032 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 53
Show All 105
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$750
Deals
5% off all online orders!
Valid 9/24/2019 – 12/1/2019
Choose whatever suits you on Leafly, and we'll take 5% off when you pick up in our store!
Does not stack with other discounts.
5% off all online orders!
Valid 9/24/2019 – 12/1/2019
Choose whatever suits you on Leafly, and we'll take 5% off when you pick up in our store!
Does not stack with other discounts.
Staff picks
BOSE Balance Cinnamon Mints 1:1 CBD 5mg 20pk
from Mr. Moxey's
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$37each
$37each
BOSE Relaxing Cinnamon Mints 5mg 20pk
from Mr. Moxey's
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$33each
$33each
BOSE Zen Peppermint Mints 25:1 CBD 5mg 20pk
from Mr. Moxey's
1mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$62each
$62each
HYL Heylo Commotion Body Balm 2:1 CBD
from Heylo
24mg
THC
36mg
CBD
$19each
$19each
PAX Era
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
$29each
PAX 2
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$175each
$175each
All Products
PP Miracle Alien Cookies Platinum 3.5g
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$47⅛ ounce
$47⅛ ounce
PW CBD Blend Trim 28g
from Plantworks
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 ounce
$751 ounce
PW OG Cookies Blend Trim 28g
from Plantworks
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 ounce
$751 ounce
BF Granddaddy Purple 1g
from Bondi Farms
15%
THC
0.71%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
BF Granddaddy Purple 3.5g
from Bondi Farms
15%
THC
0.71%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$33⅛ ounce
$33⅛ ounce
AV Strawberry Fields 3.5g
from Avitas
20.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Fields
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
AV Lemon Meringue 1g
from Avitas
18.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
AV MK Ultra 3.5g
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
SPR Big Smooth 3.5g
from Seattle's Private Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
HVB Kimbo Kush 3.5g
from Heavenly Buds
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
LBG Errl Grey 7g
from The Lazy Bee Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$63¼ ounce
$63¼ ounce
RG Durban Poison 3.5g
from Raven Grass
22.24%
THC
0.48%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
RG Durban Poison 1g
from Raven Grass
22.24%
THC
0.48%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$13.751 gram
$13.751 gram
SWF Purple Punch 3.5g
from Sweetwater Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
SGB Critical Cure CBD 1g
from Saints
4%
THC
7%
CBD
Critical Cure
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
CC Green Crack 3.5g
from Creekside Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
POG Purple Punch 1g
from Pot of Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
RG Cosmic Charlie CBD 3.5g
from Raven Grass
___
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
CA ICE 3.5g
from Cascade Crest Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$16⅛ ounce
$16⅛ ounce
SHG Candy Glue 3.5g
from Sky High Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ ounce
$49⅛ ounce
SPR Banana Punch 3.5g
from Seattle's Private Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.5⅛ ounce
$31.5⅛ ounce
LBG Wifi OG 7g
from The Lazy Bee Gardens
24.1%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Wi Fi O.G.
Strain
$63¼ ounce
$63¼ ounce
RG Granddaddy Purple 3.5g
from Raven Grass
20.86%
THC
0.52%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
SHG Pop Rox 3.5g
from Sky High Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ ounce
$49⅛ ounce
CA XJ 13 3.5g
from Cascade Crest Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$16⅛ ounce
$16⅛ ounce
CC Pineapple Express 3.5g
from Creekside Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
CC Green Crack 7g
from Creekside Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$57.5¼ ounce
$57.5¼ ounce
CA Grand Daddy Purple 3.5g
from Cascade Crest Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$16⅛ ounce
$16⅛ ounce
UF Pink Lemonade 3.5g
from UnaFlora
___
THC
___
CBD
$19⅛ ounce
$19⅛ ounce
LBG Dolato 2g
from The Lazy Bee Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$192 grams
$192 grams
GLG Amnesia OG 3.5g
from Gold Leaf Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ ounce
$49⅛ ounce
SWF Mystic Ribbon 1g
from Sweetwater Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
UF Blue Dream 3.5g
from UnaFlora
___
THC
___
CBD
$19⅛ ounce
$19⅛ ounce
UF Acapulco Gold 3.5g
from UnaFlora
___
THC
___
CBD
$19⅛ ounce
$19⅛ ounce
12345 ... 26