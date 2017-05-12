Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Fun staff and there's always something new and dank to try out.
aegisart
on January 9, 2018
This is a good shop. Anything East side is a little more expensive than other areas. There are a lot of good brands the company doesn't carry yet. They do have a pretty good selection of everything. When the boss is in, he pushes the guys to be a little to salesy. But the staff is nice and helpful.
catsmasher
on December 17, 2017
Great place with friendly staff and always have the best selection and a huge menu.
S.S.
on September 6, 2017
They didn't have a very good selection. They don't know their inventory very well, and Bait and switch on items on their list "oh that must be a typo." There are much better shops around.
NightmareGirl
on August 21, 2017
Best spot for cannabis on the east side. Super friendly and knowledgeable staff and great selection.
astitious
on August 12, 2017
Staff is awesome, the selection is great, and the prices are low. Really happy to have this place nearby.
Transientchika
on July 11, 2017
Yesterday was my first time visiting this shop. The budtender (I forgot his name but he was working around 4:00) anyways, this gentlemen was hands down the best budtender I've come across. He use to work in the medical cannabis industry and broke down exactly how the strains would make me feel. The bud he recommended was Bubba's Gift. Just like he said, it relaxed me but I was still able to socialize. Thank you for your product knowledge and targeted questions as this helped me find a strain that works well with me.