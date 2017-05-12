Transientchika on July 11, 2017

Yesterday was my first time visiting this shop. The budtender (I forgot his name but he was working around 4:00) anyways, this gentlemen was hands down the best budtender I've come across. He use to work in the medical cannabis industry and broke down exactly how the strains would make me feel. The bud he recommended was Bubba's Gift. Just like he said, it relaxed me but I was still able to socialize. Thank you for your product knowledge and targeted questions as this helped me find a strain that works well with me.