Mmj Apothecary is a state licensed medical marijuana dispensary located in Wickenburg, Arizona. Our convenient location has become a favorite destination dispensary amongst Arizona Medical Marijuana Patients, as well as travelers, driving to and from Nevada.

At Mmj Apothecary, we are committed to supplying the highest quality of medical cannabis to all Arizona Medical Marijuana Patients and Cardholders. Mmj Apothecary is the only state licensed medical marijuana dispensary in Wickenburg, AZ that is regulated under the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act. Through our knowledge, dedication and compassion towards helping patients, we will continue to provide the best flower, edibles, concentrates and more to the entire state of Arizona. Make sure to stop by and see us! We also have the best prices.